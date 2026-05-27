Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs to Caribbean & Pacific States participates in 29th Regular Meeting of Council for Foreign & Community Relations of CARICOM in Suriname

PARAMARIBO, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, participated in the 29th Regular Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which was hosted by the Republic of Suriname in Paramaribo from 20 to 21 May. The UAE attended as a special guest, reflecting the growing momentum in UAE-Caribbean diplomatic engagement.

Omar Shehadeh underscored the importance of structured, results-oriented cooperation across sustainable energy, infrastructure, digital transformation, people-to-people ties and innovation-driven development as the pillars of a forward-looking UAE-Caribbean partnership.

Shehadeh further highlighted the UAE’s expanding network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) as a proven model for long-term economic engagement, with 36 CEPAs already concluded. In this regard, he expressed the UAE’s interest in pursuing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with CARICOM to further institutionalise economic cooperation and unlock new avenues for trade and investment.

In response, CARICOM Foreign Ministers agreed to initiate exploratory discussions on a potential trade and investment framework, in order to establish a structured economic partnership that delivers tangible and lasting benefits for Caribbean economies.

Shehadeh also highlighted the UAE’s readiness to support CARICOM’s priorities at upcoming multilateral fora, including COP31, particularly in the areas of climate finance, renewable energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure. The UAE’s experience as host of COP28 - where the historic UAE Consensus was signed by 197 parties - and its Net Zero 2050 agenda position it as a substantive partner for small island developing states navigating the realities of the climate crisis.

In this regard, Omar Shehadeh discussed opportunities for close collaboration between the UAE and CARICOM to ensure active and constructive Caribbean participation in the UN Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host alongside Senegal in December. The Conference presents a critical platform for Caribbean voices to shape global water governance, and both the UAE and CARICOM expressed strong commitment to coordinating their efforts ahead of the event.

The COFCOR meeting convened at a time of significant geopolitical and economic uncertainty, with Foreign Ministers focusing on navigating an evolving global landscape and the uncertainties reshaping international trade, foreign policy, and regional stability. Against this backdrop, the Council discussed concrete opportunities to strengthen CARICOM’s global partnerships, with particular attention to deepening ties with partners such as the UAE.

The Council reaffirmed its solidarity with the UAE in the wake of the unprovoked terrorist Iranian missile and drone strikes on UAE territory that began on 28 February. CARICOM member states reiterated their condemnation of the attacks, which targeted civilian and critical infrastructure, and expressed their unwavering support for the UAE as a long-term strategic partner whose stability and sovereignty are crucial to the region.

Furthermore, COFCOR organised a special lunch in honor of the UAE delegation. During this occasion, Shehadeh expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the broad international support it has received from over 179 countries and international organisations, which condemned these unprovoked attacks and affirmed their full solidarity with the UAE.

On the sidelines of the COFCOR meeting, Shehadeh met Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of the Republic of Suriname, at the Presidential Office, during which he conveyed the warm greetings and regards of the UAE leadership. He also held bilateral meetings with Caribbean Foreign and Trade Ministers, including the Hon. Melvin Bouva of Suriname, the Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith of Jamaica, the Hon. Alva Baptiste of Saint Lucia, the Hon. Joseph Andall of Grenada, the Hon. E.P. Chet Greene of Antigua and Barbuda, and representatives of The Bahamas.

The UAE’s participation in the 29th COFCOR meeting marks a constructive strengthening of UAE-Caribbean diplomatic ties. The engagement in Paramaribo reflects a shared commitment to results-oriented cooperation, principled multilateralism, and partnerships built on mutual respect and long-term strategic vision for development and prosperity.