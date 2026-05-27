Abu Dhabi’s cultural, entertainment destinations unveil immersive Eid Al-Adha experiences

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi’s museums and entertainment destinations are set to offer a vibrant programme of cultural, artistic and family-friendly experiences during a long Eid Al-Adha holiday this year, blending heritage, creativity and entertainment across the emirate.

Louvre Abu Dhabi will present a series of immersive artistic and cultural experiences, including audio-visual performances and international film screenings beneath its iconic dome.

Among the highlights is the 'Floating Breathwork' experience, featuring guided meditation and relaxation sessions in a multisensory environment on floating mats designed to promote calm and balance.

The museum will also host 'We Are Not Alone', an audio-visual journey exploring themes of superintelligence and interstellar travel, featuring internationally recognised voices, including Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi.

Visitors can also watch 'The Great Journey', a film portraying the emotional journey of a father and son travelling from southern France to Makkah, reflecting the human values and spirit of Eid Al-Adha.

Celebrating Emirati heritage and national identity, Zayed National Museum will host its “Eid Joy” programme from 27th to 31st May, featuring poetry, music, traditional crafts and storytelling activities.

A key attraction is an interactive poetry experience organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s tourism brand, Experience Abu Dhabi, where poets in Arabic and English transform visitors’ memories and personal stories into original poems inspired by Abu Dhabi and its diverse community.

The museum will also present 'Eid Morning Gathering', inspired by the traditional Emirati majlis, featuring Nabati poetry, Al Minkous singing, Emirati coffee, live music, handicraft workshops and traditional performances such as Al Ayala, Al Harbiyah and Al Na’ashat.

Meanwhile, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will offer a programme combining creativity and nature through workshops and interactive family activities, including Eid biscuit decorating, palm frond weaving, henna art and nature-inspired mosaic design, alongside architectural and educational tours highlighting the museum’s sustainable design vision.

Yas Island will further enhance its position as a leading leisure destination during Eid through its world-class theme parks catering to visitors of all ages.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will offer high-speed thrills through its record-breaking rides and rollercoasters, while Yas Waterworld will showcase new water attractions, including 'Mataha Madness', the UAE’s tallest waterslide tower.

Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will invite families to enjoy immersive adventures with globally renowned characters across six themed lands featuring interactive attractions and rides inspired by films and animated classics.

These diverse programmes reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to delivering integrated Eid experiences that combine entertainment, knowledge and heritage, while fostering a festive atmosphere that celebrates community values and Emirati traditions.