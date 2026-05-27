Dubai Culture, AC Milan launch creative artwork to celebrate Eid Al-Adha

DUBAI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and AC Milan have unveiled a collaborative artwork by Emirati artist Fatima Al Kaabi to celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative supports Dubai Culture's 'Eid in Dubai' campaign under the 'Season of Wulfa' which aims to strengthen social bonds, celebrate local heritage, and promote community values.

The piece blends AC Milan’s iconic 'Rossoneri' visual identity with the geometric patterns of Al Sadu, the traditional Emirati weaving art inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Designed by Al Kaabi, the Eid greeting card incorporates the club's traditional red, black, and white colours alongside elements inspired by local environment and culture.

The collaboration aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to preserving local heritage and elevating Emirati creatives to global platforms.

The artwork will be featured across AC Milan's official channels. Since opening its "Casa Milan Dubai" regional office in 2023, the Italian club has steadily expanded its Middle Eastern footprint through cultural and sporting partnerships, engaging a regional fan base of over 11 million followers.