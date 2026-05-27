UAE President confers First Class Order of Independence on Ambassador of United Kingdom

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Independence on Edward Andrew Beauchamp Hobart, Ambassador of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE, in recognition of his dedicated efforts to strengthen and advance strategic relations between the two friendly countries across various fields during his tenure.

The medal was presented by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. The UAE top diplomat conveyed his wishes to the Ambassador for continued success in his future assignments, commending his pivotal role in enhancing the bonds of friendship and supporting strategic cooperation across various sectors.

For his part, Ambassador Edward Hobart expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the gracious gesture, praising His Highness's wise leadership and prominent role on both regional and international levels.

The ambassador also highlighted the deep-rooted ties of friendship uniting the two nations, offering his thanks to all UAE government entities for the cooperation and support that directly contributed to the success of his mission.