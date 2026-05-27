Ruler of Fujairah receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received on Wednesday Eid Al-Adha well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, at Al Remaila Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad exchanged greetings with sheikhs, senior officials, directors of federal and local departments, along with citizen and residents, who wished him continued health and well-being, and to bring further prosperity and progress to the UAE leadership and people, as well as development to the Arab and Islamic nations.