UAE strongly condemns terrorist drone, missile attacks by Iran on State of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms terrorist drone and missile attacks by Iran targeting the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.