Ajman Ruler, Crown Pince continue receiving Eid Al Adha well-wishers

AJMAN, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, continued receiving Eid Al Adha well-wishers on Thursday at Al Zaher Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid exchanged greetings with sheikhs, senior officials, directors of federal and local departments, along with citizens and residents, who wished him continued health and well-being, and to bring further prosperity and progress to the UAE leadership and people, as well as development to the Arab and Islamic nations.