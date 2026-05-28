Pilgrims perform 'Stoning Ritual', continue to stay in Mina

MINA, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Pilgrims performed the stoning of the three Jamarat (stoning of the devil) on Thursday, the first day of Tashreeq, beginning with the small Jamarah, followed by the middle and the major Jamarah, amid smooth crowd movement and tight security measures.

Hajj authorities have provided comprehensive spiritual and logistical support for pilgrims, said the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It said the stoning of the devil ritual was held under an "integrated system of security, health, and organisational services provided by the relevant authorities to ensure pilgrims perform their rituals in safety and tranquillity".