GCC Secretary-General strongly condemns continued Iranian attacks on Kuwait

RIYADH, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi strongly condemned the continued heinous Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Albudaiwi said the continued attacks constituted a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness.

He reaffirmed the Gulf Cooperation Council’s full support for Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.