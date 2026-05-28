Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 performs Eid Al Adha prayer in Gaza

GAZA, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 performed Eid Al Adha prayers at the UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip, with the participation of the Emirati mission, medical and administrative staff, and patients, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of Gaza.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the UAE mission in Gaza extended Eid Al Adha greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and Crown Princes.

The operation reaffirmed its commitment to continuing humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at easing the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and promoting solidarity and hope during the Eid holiday.

Doctors, staff and patients at the field hospital performed Eid prayers and exchanged greetings with residents.