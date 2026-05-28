Kuwait strongly condemns Iranian attacks targeting its territories

KUWAIT, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned on Thursday the

Iranian attacks targeting its territories with missiles and drones, describing them as a

dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty, security and

territorial integrity.

In a press release, carried by KUNA, the Foreign Ministry affirmed that the attacks posed a direct threat to civilians and vital facilities and came at a time when intensive efforts were being exerted by

sisterly and friendly countries to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation in the region.

The ministry said the attacks undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving regional

security and stability, calling on Iran to immediately and unconditionally halt such attacks and

holding it fully responsible for the aggression.

It stressed that the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter

and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026.

The ministry affirmed Kuwait's full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and international law.