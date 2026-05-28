Saudi Arabia condemns missile attacks on Kuwait

RIYADH, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strongest condemnation of the hostile missile and drone attacks directed at the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of all forms of aggression that violate state sovereignty or threaten the security and stability of the region.

The Kingdom also expressed its full solidarity with the government and people of Kuwait, reiterating its unwavering support for all measures undertaken by Kuwait to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.