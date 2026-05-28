Iono Robotics develops 'Workmate', Austria's first autonomous humanoid robot

VIENNA,28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Austrian startup Iono Robotics is developing "Workmate," Austria's first autonomous humanoid robot designed specifically for industrial environments, manufacturing, and logistics.

Positioning itself in a highly competitive global market, the company aims to scale scalable robotic operations directly into real-world workforces.

Unlike lab prototypes, Workmate is engineered for reality, built to handle tasks in challenging industrial sites and warehouses rather than controlled environments.

The company announced the success of its plan to launch the robot in the middle of this year and begin its actual use with pilot customers, intending to start mass production dedicated to industrial applications within two years.