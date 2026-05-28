Meta launches Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp subscriptions, with AI plans

WASHINGTON, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta is doubling down on its subscription offerings. On Wednesday, the social networking giant announced it’s now rolling out its consumer subscription plans globally for its flagship apps, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, and beginning tests of new subscriptions for businesses, creators, and Meta AI users.

Consumers subscribing to Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, or WhatsApp Plus will gain access to extra features, like profile customization, super reactions, and story insights, among other things.

In an announcement, Meta’s head of product, Naomi Gleit, noted that “more fun features” will be added in the future.

Meanwhile, Meta will begin testing other offerings, including professional plans for creators and businesses, and AI-focused plans for all users. These new tests will be branded as “Meta One,” which will serve as the company’s home for its subscription offerings going forward.

The new “Plus” plans are tailored to each individual app, with Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus focused more on social expression, while WhatsApp Plus focuses on personalization and messaging.

However, the company explained the new plans don’t replace its existing offering, Meta Verified, which is focused on verification, impersonation protection, and extra support.