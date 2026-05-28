Bahrain condemns Iranian attack on Kuwait

MANAMA, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned the blatant Iranian attack targeting the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones, which was claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as the principles of good neighbourliness and international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures and steps it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability, commending the readiness of the Kuwaiti armed forces in confronting this blatant attack with high efficiency and competence.