Egypt condemns attacks on Kuwait, affirms its full solidarity with it

CAIRO, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned the malicious attacks launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Kuwait, describing them as a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a serious breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Egypt affirmed - in a statement issued Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates - its full solidarity with and support for the sisterly State of Kuwait in confronting these blatant attacks that threaten its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

Egypt stressed its firm and unwavering position that the security and stability of Kuwait and all sisterly Gulf states are an integral part of Egyptian and Arab national security.

Egypt also expressed its support for all measures taken by the sisterly State of Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty, and renewed its warning against the consequences of this dangerous escalation, which undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.