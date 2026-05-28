EU imports €627.8 billion in goods from non-EU countries, exports €640.5 billion in Q1-2026

BRUSSELS, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In the first quarter of 2026, the EU imported €627.8 billion in goods from non-EU countries and exported €640.5 billion, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Compared with the previous quarter, imports increased by 1.7% and exports decreased by 0.1%. Compared with the first quarter of 2025, both imports and exports decreased, by 3.3% and 8.8%, respectively.

China was the EU’s largest supplier, accounting for €145.3 billion (23.1% of all imports). The United States came second with €85.9 billion (13.7%), followed by United Kingdom with €39.5 billion (6.3%), Switzerland with €36.7 billion (5.8%) and Türkiye with €24.6 (3.9%).

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, imports declined from Türkiye (-7.5%), the United States (-5.7%) and the United Kingdom (-3.4%).

The EU exported €119.4 billion of goods to the United States, making it the EU’s main export destination (18.6% of all exports). The United Kingdom came second with €88.7 billion (13.8%), followed by Switzerland with €57.2 billion (8.9%), China with €47.6 billion (7.4%) and Türkiye with €27.1 billion (4.2%).

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, the largest decreases in exports were to the United States (-30.4%), Türkiye (-8.2%) and China (-7.9%).