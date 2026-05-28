Japanese automakers' global sales fall 1.3% in April

TOKYO, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Combined global vehicle sales at eight major Japanese automakers fell 1.3% in April from a year earlier to 1,936,042 units, according to data released by the companies on Thursday.

The decrease followed a rise in sales a year earlier driven by last-minute demand ahead of sweeping tariff measures introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and the impact of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s global vehicle sales fell 3.1%, with its exports bound for the Middle East plunging more than 90% amid the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Jiji Press reported, citing the data.

Nissan Motor Co.'s global sales declined 7.6%, reflecting weak overseas sales, including in China.

By contrast, Suzuki Motor Corp.'s global sales jumped 20.9% on the back of robust demand in India.