ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi wins five global awards at Eventex 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has won five global awards at Eventex 2026, one of the most prominent and renowned awards in the field of events, exhibitions, conferences, and experiential marketing worldwide. This accomplishment underscores its leading position on the global map of major exhibitions, conferences, and events, reaffirming Abu Dhabi's status as an international destination for hosting specialised events and exhibitions.

The five awards won by ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi include the title of World’s Best Sustainable Venue, in recognition of its pioneering efforts in sustainability and operating its facilities entirely using clean energy. The centre also received the World’s Best Convention Centre and the World’s Best Exhibition Venue awards.

Additionally, the centre won the World’s Best Sports Venue and World’s Best Wedding Venue. These accolades highlight the diversity of ADNEC Abu Dhabi Centre's capabilities and its global excellence in hosting and managing various types of events, from major exhibitions and conferences to sporting events and weddings, all adhering to the highest global standards in operations, sustainability, and customer experience.

Eventex 2026 announced the winners of its 16th edition after an exceptional year that saw a record-breaking 1,405 entries from 58 countries worldwide. The judging panel for the awards comprises 251 experts and specialists from 43 countries, representing a group of leaders in the events and experiential marketing sector globally.

The panel included agency leads, international associations, conference and exhibition bureaus, as well as creative leaders and journalists. Members of the panel represent prestigious global organisations and brands such as FIFA, the Financial Times, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Salesforce, and Siemens. This year's edition features 14 jury members overseeing the evaluation process to ensure the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

The awards cover a wide range of categories that honour excellence and innovation across various aspects of the events industry, including events, brand experiences, marketing and communication strategies, agencies and teams, destinations and event venues, event technology, and event production. These categories reflect the global stature of the awards and the significance of the achievements made by ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in winning five global awards in the 2026 edition.

The evaluation criteria focus on creativity and innovation, assessing how ideas are unique and capable of introducing new concepts; planning and execution, evaluating event organisation quality and operational efficiency; and effectiveness and results, measuring tangible impacts through data, audience reach, and goal achievement.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “These awards embody the strategic position of Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for exhibitions, conferences, and international meetings.

This global achievement reflects the exceptional role of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in hosting and successfully delivering the most significant and prominent global events. It is a clear indicator of the immense trust placed by our partners and clients, both institutions and individuals, in organising diverse and large-scale events, thanks to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s advanced facilities and world-class infrastructure. The centre directly contributes to enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business, innovation, growth, and expansion by supporting various sectors worldwide."

Al Dhaheri added: “At ADNEC Group, we view this global recognition as a significant responsibility to continue our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our partners in the exhibitions, conferences, and business tourism sectors.

The group continues to implement its ambitious strategies to achieve its goals of enhancing diversification within its core sectors, accelerating growth and expansion into new markets and sectors, and supporting the objectives of Abu Dhabi's economic vision, thereby boosting the group's contribution to driving the sustainable growth of the emirate's economy.”

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said: “This global achievement reflects the strong presence of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in the global exhibitions, conferences, and events sector. It also highlights the excellence, innovation, and leadership that ADNEC Group continues to establish through its advanced facilities and integrated services, adhering to the highest international standards.”

He added that this position was achieved by ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi thanks to its clear strategic vision to deliver world-class standards in event organisation, as well as the immense capabilities of its professional operations and management teams, who employ the latest methodologies in event management.

ADNEC Group is one of the most diverse groups in the UAE, managing an integrated portfolio of businesses that include exhibition and conference centres, event organisation, hospitality, services, tourism, and media. The group operates four major centres, including ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest events centre in the Middle East and North Africa, the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the ExceL London, and the Business Design Centre in the United Kingdom. The group is distinguished by its ability to provide world-class services and facilities that support hosting multiple simultaneous events, reflecting its advanced operational capabilities and modern infrastructure.

ADNEC Group continues to strengthen its global position by expanding into new strategic sectors and enhancing its contribution to the development of the business and leisure tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, in line with the emirate's status as a global destination for exhibitions, conferences, tourism, and culture.

The Eventex Awards, founded in 2009, celebrate excellence, creativity, and innovation in events and customer experiences. Attracting annual entries from global companies, institutions, and destinations, the awards feature categories across sectors such as exhibition and conference centres, sports and entertainment events, sustainability, visitor experiences, event organisation, innovation, tourism, and wedding destinations.

Eventex enjoys a prestigious global reputation as its evaluation process relies on an international jury of experts and specialists in the events, marketing, communication, and visitor experience industries from around the world.