EU Council adopts additional restrictive measures against extremist Israeli settlers

BRUSSELS, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU Council today adopted additional restrictive measures against four entities and three individuals under the European Union's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

Those listed are extremist Israeli settlers and organisations which support them, and are responsible for serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank, including abuse of the right of everyone to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental integrity, the right to property, the right to private and family life, to freedom of religion or belief and the right to education.

The decision delivers on the political agreement reached at the Foreign Affairs Council on 11 May 2026.

Today’s designations include the Nachala Settlement Movement and its Director Daniella Weiss. Through its activities, the movement encourages and facilitates coercive acts that lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians. Nachala’s outposts obstruct access to Palestinian agricultural and grazing land and have been persistent sources of settler violence. Several of these were built on privately owned Palestinian land. In her capacity as director of the movement, Daniella Weiss plans, directs and publicly supports the acts of Nachala.

The Council also lists the Israeli NGO Regavim and its director Meir Deutsch. Regavim and its leadership lobby for the demolition of Palestinian property with the aim to expand the control of Israel to the whole West Bank and institute legal proceedings to that end. The organisation also lobbied for the demolition of an EU-funded Palestinian primary school at the Jabbet al Dhib village, near Bethlehem, in the West Bank.

Restrictive measures are also imposed against the Hashomer Yosh NGO and its president Avichai Suissa. The organisation offers material support and coordinates volunteers on the herding farms, supporting at least 28 violent outposts and settlements in the West Bank. It also recruits armed volunteers and provides guards involved in violent attacks. Avichai Suissa is responsible for facilitating and encouraging serious human rights abuses in the West Bank, as well as for supporting outposts founded by EU-designated individuals.

Additionally, the Council lists the Amana cooperative association of the settler movement Gush Emunim. Since its creation it has played a key role in initiating, financing, and facilitating at least 30 violent outposts and settlements, including outposts founded by EU sanctioned individuals. Along with the settler violence they generate, these outposts have forced widespread displacement of vulnerable Palestinian communities and dispossession of Palestinian properties.

With today’s listings, restrictive measures under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime now apply to 136 natural and legal persons and 41 entities from a range of countries.

An asset freeze applies to the persons and entities listed, including a prohibition on making funds or economic resources available to them, either directly or indirectly. In addition, a travel ban applies to the natural persons listed.