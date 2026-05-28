Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Za’abeel Majlis in Dubai

DUBAI, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today received Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at the Za’abeel Majlis in Dubai.

His Highness was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed received Eid greetings from a number of Sheikhs, ministers, directors of government entities, local dignitaries, business leaders, senior officials and military personnel, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and citizens who gathered to extend their congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The well-wishers extended their sincere wishes for H.H.’s continued health and wellbeing, and for the UAE to enjoy lasting security, stability, progress and prosperity under its wise leadership.

Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Eid greetings with attendees, expressing his wishes for the continued prosperity and progress of the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. H.H. also expressed his hopes that these blessed days would bring goodness, peace and blessings to the UAE, its people and residents, and to the Arab and Islamic nations.