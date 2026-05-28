Arab Parliament strongly condemns Iranian terrorist attacks targeting Kuwait

CAIRO, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones, stressing that they constitute a blatant assault on Kuwait’s sovereignty, a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, and a serious breach of international law.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure the security of its citizens and residents.

He also reiterated that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of Arab national security.