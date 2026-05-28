'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' celebrates Eid Al-Adha with Palestinian patients in Al Arish

AL ARISH, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' celebrated Eid Al-Adha with Palestinian patients in Al Arish.

The UAE Floating Hospital in the city of Al Arish shared the joy of Eid with Palestinian patients and their companions, as well as with the Emirati medical and administrative staff, hospital workers, and their families, in an atmosphere filled with happiness and celebration.

On this occasion, the humanitarian operation extended its sincerest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the Crown Princes.

The operation reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its humanitarian and relief mission in support of the Palestinian people, easing their suffering, and promoting the values of solidarity and humanitarian unity during the Eid holidays.

The celebration was organised as part of the hospital’s efforts to bring joy to patients and their companions, alleviate their hardships, and allow them to share in the Eid festivities, especially given the difficult humanitarian and health conditions they are enduring away from their families and homes.

The event included entertainment segments, various competitions, and activities dedicated to children, in addition to the distribution of gifts to patients, children, and companions, in a humanitarian scene reflecting the hospital’s mission, which extends beyond providing medical and therapeutic care to include psychological and moral support for patients and their families.

The UAE Floating Hospital regularly organizes social and recreational activities aimed at boosting patients’ morale and supporting their treatment journey, alongside the comprehensive medical, therapeutic, and surgical services it provides to injured individuals and patients arriving from the Gaza Strip.