US allocates additional $80 mn in assistance to expand response to Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda

NEW YORK, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Department of State, in close coordination with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is continuing to mount a rapid and comprehensive response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

Working with local governments, NGO implementers, and international organizations, the U.S. government continues a comprehensive and coordinated response to contain the Ebola outbreak at its source to protect the American people and prevent further international spread.

A statement issued by the Office of the Spokesperson at the Department of State said:'' Working with local governments, NGO implementers, and international organisations, the US government continues a comprehensive and coordinated response to contain the Ebola outbreak at its source to protect the American people and prevent further international spread.''

On May 27, the Department finalised plans to allocate an additional $80 million in bilateral assistance to key partners on the ground to expand their ongoing response to the Ebola outbreak. With this new $80 million commitment, the Department has mobilised more than $112 million in bilateral foreign assistance for the Ebola response in less than two weeks.

These new resources will enable implementing partners to scale up the following critical response activities: PPE procurement and delivery, border screening and surveillance, contact tracing, and diagnostics supplies.

UNICEF and the World Food Programme will expand procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and commodities to protect healthcare workers in affected and high-risk areas.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) will enhance health screening at regional points of entry including airports and key land and water crossings; increase risk communication and community engagement efforts to inform the public on how to reduce their risk and better protect themselves; and improve surveillance to monitor, detect, and report new cases.

Interchurch Medical Assistance (IMA) World Health, World Vision, and UNICEF will expand contact tracing and associated community-based surveillance to identify individuals potentially exposed to Ebola and prevent further spread.

FHI 360 will increase procurement and distribution of test kits and support the safe transportation of samples to improve detection and identification of Ebola cases and inform response activities and reporting.

In addition to the aforementioned $112 million in bilateral foreign assistance, the State Department has committed $50 million to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to fund up to 50 Ebola response clinics in affected areas. State Department implementers have deployed responders to dozens of health facilities in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu in the DRC and are working to improve the capacity of Ebola treatment centers and Ebola transit units across affected areas.

The Department is also providing $300 million through OCHA pooled funds to the DRC and Uganda for broader humanitarian efforts in the affected region.