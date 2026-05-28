Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences to Belgian Deputy PM & Foreign Minister over victims of school bus-train collision during phone call

ABU DHABI, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy with Maxime Prévôt, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium, over the victims of a collision between a school bus and a train in the Flanders region.

In a phone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s solidarity and full support for the friendly Kingdom of Belgium, its government and people, in the wake of this tragic incident.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.