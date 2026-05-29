EU secures emergency deliveries of potential treatment against Hantavirus

BRUSSELS, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has dispatched the first doses of an experimental antiviral treatment for Hantavirus to France, Spain and the Netherlands to treat patients and support clinical trials.

The European Commission said that a total of 1,400 tablets of Favipiravir have been made available to EU member states following a donation from Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals in Japan.

While there are currently no medicines or vaccines officially approved for the treatment or prevention of Hantavirus, the European Medicines Agency has identified Favipiravir as the most promising candidate for use under clinical trial or compassionate-use protocols. The decision on its use will remain with the member states concerned.

The donation was facilitated through cooperation between the Japanese authorities and the European Union Delegation to Japan as part of broader EU-Japan collaboration on health emergency preparedness and response.

The European Commission said it has maintained close coordination with member states since the outbreak to ensure rapid access to potential medical countermeasures and facilitated the dispatch of Favipiravir at the request of France, Spain and the Netherlands.

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, said, “Solidarity and rapid action save lives. Thanks to close cooperation between the EU, Member States and our Japanese partners, we were able to rapidly secure access to potentially life-saving Hantavirus treatments for European patients. This shows the value of preparedness, cooperation and trusted global partnerships”.

In parallel, the Commission is launching emergency procurement procedures to ensure availability of additional doses in case further cases are confirmed in the coming weeks, thereby strengthening EU’s preparedness.