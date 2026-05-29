300,000 workers participate in celebratory activities for Eid Al Adha in 30 locations

DUBAI, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Celebratory activities dedicated to workers were held during the Eid Al Adha holiday in 30 locations across the UAE under the theme ‘Our Workers’ Happiness, the Joy of Our Eid’, with 300,000 participants joining the events.

The programme featured competitive and interactive activities, as well as raffles for valuable prizes, including a car and travel tickets. Events also included entertainment shows, folk dances, and the distribution of gifts to workers at the celebration sites.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised the celebratory activities in collaboration with its partners in federal and local government entities, including the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; General Headquarters of Police departments across the country; municipalities all around the UAE; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

Organisers also include the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; General Command of Dubai Civil Defence; Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai; Dubai Event Security Committee; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah; National Ambulance; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); and Burjeel Holdings.

Companies around the country participated in the effort, organising their own events on the sidelines of the Ministry’s programme, which highlights a deeply rooted commitment to social responsibility, and a culture of caring for workers and ensuring their social participation.

Participating establishments include Sobha Construction, Granada Europe Construction, Millionaire Building Contracting, Advanced Metal Works, Luxury Homes Real Estate, Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy, DULSCO Group, the Labour Accommodation Authority in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through eight of its facilities, and Innovo Build LLC.

Honouring and celebrating workers on various national occasions and holidays is a persistent commitment for MoHRE, implemented in collaboration with its partners in the government and private sectors. The approach aims to bring joy to workers, enhance their wellbeing and quality of life, strengthen their psychological and social stability, and reinforce their sense of belonging to the community. It encourages them to keep up their hard work, highlights the level of respect they enjoy in the UAE, and celebrates their pivotal role in driving the development journey, supporting the country’s ambitious and pioneering economic directions, and cementing its position as an ideal global destination for living, investing, and working.