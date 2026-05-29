World MS Day highlights importance of early diagnosis

ABU DHABI, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The world tomorrow observes World Multiple Sclerosis Day (World MS Day), an annual occasion dedicated to raising awareness of the disease, advancing support for people living with multiple sclerosis, and encouraging early diagnosis and effective healthcare interventions.

In this context, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) affirmed its continued efforts to raise community awareness and expand support for people living with the disease through this year’s World MS Day campaign, held under the global theme “My MS Diagnosis” and the tagline “Navigating MS Together”. The campaign focuses on the post-diagnosis stage as a pivotal phase in the patient journey.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Society, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE continues to consolidate an advanced model in dealing with chronic and neurological diseases, based on quality of life and the health, psychological and social empowerment of people living with the disease.

Al Kaabi said the occasion represents an opportunity to strengthen community awareness and build a more supportive and inclusive environment.

She explained that, as part of this year’s campaign, the Society launched three practical guides based on real-life experiences of people living with multiple sclerosis. These include a guide on discussing diagnosis with family, friends and colleagues, a guide for caregivers, and a guide for employers and human resources teams aimed at supporting more flexible and inclusive work environments for people living with the disease.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi added that NMSS also launched the UAE Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Guidelines, developed by a specialised scientific task force comprising members of the Society’s Medical Advisory Committee to support medical practice and enhance the quality of care provided to patients.

Al Kaabi noted that the guidelines were developed through a collaborative approach involving various health authorities across the UAE and contributed to the development of the Dubai Health Authority’s Multiple Sclerosis Ejadah Programme.

She also highlighted the allocation of around AED11 million to support research into innovative treatments, the clinical and genetic characteristics of multiple sclerosis, and the prevalence of the disease in the UAE.

World MS Day is a global awareness initiative that brings together the international multiple sclerosis community to share experiences, raise awareness and advocate for change. While officially observed on 30th May each year, related activities take place throughout May and early June.