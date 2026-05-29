Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises 'Eid Joy' initiative

ABU DHABI, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality is organising the “Eid Joy” initiative across several locations on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance community wellbeing, strengthen social cohesion and expand strategic partnerships.

The programme targets all segments of society through a range of innovative activities carrying social, awareness, and entertainment messages, contributing to a joyful atmosphere throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Through organising “Eid Joy” across multiple locations, Abu Dhabi City Municipality reaffirms its commitment to strengthening community engagement, expanding partnerships with various entities, supporting quality-of-life objectives, and reinforcing social cohesion and shared responsibility, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of a happy, stable, and cohesive society.