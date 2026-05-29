Emirates Red Crescent implements sacrificial meat project in 45 countries

ABU DHABI, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) said 50,000 people across the UAE have benefited from its sacrificial meat and Eid clothing project during Eid Al-Adha. The initiative also reached more than 500,000 beneficiaries in 45 countries worldwide.

The ERC ensured the smooth delivery of sacrificial meat to beneficiaries across all emirates through its volunteer teams, which continued their efforts throughout the Eid holiday to distribute the meat directly to recipients at their locations.

Regarding the implementation of the project abroad, ERC said the initiative was carried out amid challenging humanitarian conditions, including economic hardship, ongoing crises, natural disasters, food shortages and rising prices.

The Emirates Red Crescent noted that the growing humanitarian needs led to the expansion of the project’s beneficiary base outside the UAE to more than 500,000 people, in cooperation with its partners abroad.

ERC praised the support of donors and benefactors who contributed to the campaign, noting that their response helped expand the initiative’s reach and increase the number of beneficiaries.