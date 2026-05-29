WHO reports 906 suspected Ebola cases, 223 deaths in Congo

GENEVA, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recorded 906 suspected cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including 223 suspected deaths currently under investigation.

The organisation said an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus remains ongoing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with cases also reported in Uganda.

WHO noted that there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments specifically for the Bundibugyo strain.

The outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain was declared by the WHO a public health emergency of international ⁠concern.