Dubai Police’s ‘Positive Spirit’ celebrates Eid with over 30,000 labourers

DUBAI, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- the Positive Spirit Council of Dubai Police – in collaboration with the Event Security Committee and the General Department of Police Stations – organised a series of Eid events for labourers under the slogan "Celebrating Eid Together."

The events took place in four areas: Al Satwa, Al Quoz, Jebel Ali, and Al Muhaisnah during the first and second days of Eid Al-Adha.

This community and humanitarian initiative, held under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, aimed to share the joy of Eid Al-Adha with labourers and promote the values of solidarity, tolerance, and coexistence embraced by the UAE.

The Eid events drew a large crowd of over 30,000 labourers from various nationalities and cultures, in a festive atmosphere that reflected the spirit of love and togetherness among community members. The organisers ensured a diverse programme that catered to the interests of all attendees and contributed to their happiness during the blessed Eid days.

The festivities began with national and energetic musical performances by the Dubai Police Music Band, which were met with widespread enthusiasm from the audience. These were followed by impressive shows by the K9 Police Dog Unit of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, demonstrating professional security and field skills that reflected the readiness and efficiency of Dubai Police personnel across various security and specialised fields.

The events also featured the Labourers' Support Vehicle from the General Department of Human Rights, which provided awareness and guidance services to workers, along with information about the humanitarian services and initiatives offered by Dubai Police to enhance quality of life and reinforce community security and happiness among all segments of society.

Across the four areas, the events included a variety of sports, entertainment, and cultural competitions – most notably tug‑of‑war, volleyball, basketball, and football – along with interactive stage competitions and the distribution of prizes, gifts, and shopping vouchers, all in an atmosphere filled with joy and happiness.

In addition, the events also featured entertainment, cultural, and awareness pavilions, along with the distribution of meals, refreshments, and commemorative gifts to attendees, bringing smiles to their faces and spreading joy and happiness during the Eid days.