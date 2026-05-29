UAE wins two gold medals in 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national athletics team won two gold medals today in the men's and women's 400m events at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong, which is currently being held through June 1.

This brings the UAE's total medal tally to three, following Salma Haitham Al Marri's bronze medal in the women's hammer throw yesterday.

Sulaiman Abdulrahman secured the first gold medal in the men's 400m final with a time of 44.85 seconds, setting a new championship record as well as a new personal best. He became the first athlete in the history of the championships to break the 45-second barrier in the event.

The second gold medal came in the women's 400m final through Aminat Qamar Al-Din, who clocked 52.72 seconds, achieving a new personal best.

The UAE Athletics Federation stated that Sulaiman Abdulrahman's achievement was the standout performance of the competition, as he broke the previous championship record of 45.53 seconds, which had been held by China's Aiyilikesi'er Wumai'er since the 2024 edition. With this accomplishment, Abdulrahman has secured his place in the record books of the continental championship.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mur, President of the Federation, said that the UAE team’s two gold medals in the men’s and women’s 400m races reflect the support and patronage of the UAE leadership for sports and athletes, as well as the attention of the National Olympic Committee and Ministry of Sports toward developing national teams’ capabilities, representing the culmination of the federation’s strategic vision to build future champions.