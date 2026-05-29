German inflation slowed to 2.7% in May ​due to lower energy prices

BERLIN, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- German inflation slowed in May due to lower energy prices, and while core inflation accelerated.
Inflation fell to 2.7% from 2.9% in the previous month, preliminary data from the national statistics office showed on Friday.
The decline in the headline figure was driven by an easing of the energy inflation rate to 6.6% in May from 10.1% in April, the result of a reduction in taxes on fuel introduced by the government to mitigate war-linked price increases.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile rose to 2.5% in May from 2.3% in April.