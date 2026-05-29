German inflation slowed to 2.7% in May ​due to lower energy prices

BERLIN, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- German inflation slowed in May ​due to lower energy prices, and while core inflation accelerated.

Inflation fell to 2.7% from 2.9% in the previous month, preliminary data from the national statistics office showed on Friday.

The decline in the headline figure was driven by an easing of ​the energy inflation rate to 6.6% in May from 10.1% in April, the result ⁠of a reduction in taxes on fuel introduced by the government to mitigate war-linked price increases.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile rose to 2.5% in May from 2.3% in April.