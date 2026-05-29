France swelters in 'unprecedented' record-breaking May heatwave

PARIS, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- France has sweltered under an "unprecedented" heatwave for May, the French meteorological service said on Friday.

MétéoFrance stated that the spell of hot weather, which has lasted for more than a week, is "unprecedented, historic and exceptional" for the month.

Temperatures have been recorded in many regions this week that are almost 15 degrees or more above the average for late May. The west coast has been particularly affected.

"France has never experienced such temperatures in May," said the weather service,according to dpa.

On Thursday, the record for the hottest May day across the country was broken in Angoulême-La Couronne in western France, with a temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius.

More than half the country has recorded a monthly heat record in recent days, Météo France stated at a press conference, according to French media reports.

On Friday, the second-highest alert level was issued for 11 regions due to the extreme heat, including Paris. Maximum temperatures in the capital have been above 32 degrees every day since last weekend.

Such a run of hot weather has only been recorded three times in total, regardless of the month, the statement added. From Sunday, a gradual drop in temperatures is expected across the country.

The ongoing heatwave has claimed several lives.

Weather experts have warned that, as a result of climate change, such extreme events will occur more frequently in future, start earlier in the year and become more intense.