Chinese SOEs report 1.9% profit growth in first four months

BEIJING, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-controlled enterprises reported combined profits of more than 1.37 trillion yuan (about US$202 billion) in the first four months of 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 1.9%, latest government data showed Friday.

During this period, Chinese SOEs' total operating revenue came in at roughly 26.27 trillion yuan, down 0.5%, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.

The SOEs' debt-to-asset ratio stood at 65.5% at the end of April, the data revealed, according to Xinhua News Agency.

This year's government work report released in March states that the country will formulate and implement plans for further deepening SOE and state-capital reform to refine the layout of the state-owned sector and adjust its structure.