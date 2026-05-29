Shenzhou-22 return capsule touches down, astronauts all sound

JIUQUAN, China, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-21 mission returned to Earth safely on Friday evening aboard the Shenzhou-22 crewed spaceship, wrapping up a 210-day stay in orbit that set a new record for the longest single-crew mission aboard China's space station, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-22 spaceship, carrying the Shenzhou-21 astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday.

The three astronauts are all in good health condition, the China Manned Space Agency said, noting that the Shenzhou-21 spaceflight mission is a complete success.

During the Shenzhou-21 mission, the crew conducted three spacewalks and completed tasks such as the inspection and photographing of the Shenzhou-20 spaceship return capsule's viewport window and the installation of space debris shielding devices on the space station, while they also carried out multiple cargo in-and-out operations.