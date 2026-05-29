Indonesia to build 100 GW solar power plant project at estimated investment of US$71.3 billion

JAKARTA,29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesia announced that it will build 100 GW solar power plant project at an estimated investment of around US$71.3 billion, Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA) reported.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) and the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning (ATR) have prepared 24,000 hectares of land on Java Island to support the 100 GW Solar Power Plant (PLTS) programme.

"Based on our identification, approximately 24,000 hectares of land are available on Java Island," the Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Yuliot Tanjung, said on Friday.

In the initial phase, his office will first prioritize accelerating the 17-gigawatt (GW) project. "We also have battery energy storage (BESS) of around 33 gigawatts," he added.

He said that the government is preparing the initial phase of developing a 17-gigawatt (GW) solar power plant as part of the massive 100 GW PLTS project being pushed to support the national energy transition.

Earlier, President Prabowo Subianto set a target to develop 100 GW of solar power capacity between 2026 and 2028. This is considered highly ambitious, given that current installed solar capacity is only around 1.5 GW.