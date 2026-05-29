Clear skies forecast for Saturday with light to moderate winds

ABU DHABI, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is set for a generally clear start to the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest statement, the NCM forecast fair weather across the country for Saturday, accompanied by light to moderate winds. While conditions will remain calm for most of the day, occasional brisk winds are expected to pick up at times. These winds will initially blow from the south-east before shifting to the north-west, maintaining a steady pace that may occasionally accelerate, causing light dust to blow across open areas.

Humidity levels are expected to rise during the night and into Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a slight chance of mist formation in the early hours.

For those planning activities along the coast, both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to be light to moderate, offering ideal conditions for beachgoers and maritime enthusiasts.

In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide will occur at 1:25 pm, followed by the second at 12:21 am, while the first low tide is expected at 5:56 pm and the second at 7:42 am. Meanwhile, in the Sea of Oman, the first high tide is scheduled for 9:58 am and the second at 8:24 pm, with the first low tide falling at 3:32 pm and the second at 3:20 am.