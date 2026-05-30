Bodour Al Qasimi opens Polish edition of 'Folktales Reimagined'

SHARJAH, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), inaugurated on Friday the Polish edition of the “Folktales Reimagined” exhibition at the National Library of Poland.

The exhibition, organised by UAEBBY in collaboration with the Polish Section of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), forms part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the 2026 Warsaw International Book Fair, held under the theme "Two Civilisations: One Language of Letters".

The exhibition opening ceremony was attended by Dr Tomasz Makowski, Director-General of the National Library of Poland; Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Poland; Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY; Joanna Piekarska, President of the Polish Section of IBBY; as well as heads of delegations participating in the Sharjah Pavilion and representatives of Emirati and Polish media outlets.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “Folktales represent the memory of nations and their timeless human voice. They do not merely preserve stories, but carry the values, emotions, and experiences that have shaped societies across generations.

"Through ‘Folktales Reimagined’, we seek to reintroduce this shared human heritage through a contemporary artistic language that opens new spaces for cultural dialogue beyond geographical borders and linguistic differences, while allowing artists to explore how stories, despite emerging from diverse environments, continue to reveal the common threads that unite people through their experiences, dreams, and aspirations."

She said the Polish edition reflects Sharjah’s belief in culture as a bridge for communication and mutual understanding, adding that the participating artists offer contemporary interpretations of traditional narratives that bring cultures closer together while preserving shared human heritage.

Al Aqroubi presented an overview to Sheikha Bodour and attendees on the vision behind the “Folktales Reimagined” exhibition and its journey since inception.

She said the project aims to reinterpret folk tales through contemporary visual art, enabling artists and audiences to explore common symbols and values across cultures. She added that the initiative has evolved into a platform for creative dialogue, allowing artists to engage with and reinterpret the heritage of other societies through their own artistic perspectives.

Al Aqroubi added, “What distinguishes this project is that it goes beyond simply exhibiting artworks; it invites artists to embark on a journey of research and interaction before audiences encounter the final pieces. Each participant explores the symbols and cultural meanings embedded in the folk tales of the other country, then reimagines them visually through a deeply personal interpretation.

"In this edition, we aimed for the exhibition to become a living space where collective memory intersects with contemporary art, opening the door for audiences to engage with these tales not merely as stories from the past, but as part of a shared cultural and human identity."

The exhibition features works by Emirati artists inspired by Polish folk tales, including AlReem AlMannaee, Fatima AlZarouni, Khalid Mezaina, Safa Al Mazrouie and Naama Al Awadi.

Polish artists Dominika Czerniak-Chojnacka, Nika Jaworowska-Duchlińska, Joanna Czaplewska, Magdalena Kozieł-Nowak and Piotr Fąfrowicz contributed contemporary interpretations of Emirati folk stories, drawing on themes and symbols from the UAE’s cultural heritage.

The exhibition received strong engagement from visitors, who praised the exhibition for highlighting Emirati and Polish heritage through contemporary artistic expression and for encouraging cultural dialogue and reflection on shared human experiences.

The Polish edition of the exhibition, launched by the UAEBBY in 2019 as part of the celebrations marking Sharjah World Book Capital, marks a new addition to the project’s previous international editions.

Previous editions of the exhibition have been hosted in Italy, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Greece, Russia, and Morocco.