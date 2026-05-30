Rulers of Emirates condole with Emir of Qatar on passing of Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah

ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the passing of Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Qatar.