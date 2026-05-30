Voting starts in Malta parliamentary elections

VALLETTA, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Voting in ⁠parliamentary elections opened in Malta on Saturday, with opinion polls showing the ruling Labour Party on course to win a record-breaking fourth term.

Prime Minister Robert Abela called the snap election just four years into the current five-year term, citing future challenges for the ​Mediterranean island stemming from the uncertain international situation.

Malta's economy is among the best performers in the European Union, growing 4 percent last year, with inflation low and no real unemployment. Electricity and fuel prices have been frozen for the ‌best part ⁠of 10 years, making them the lowest in Europe.