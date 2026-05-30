MoFA advises UAE Nationals against travel to Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan unless absolutely necessary

ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In light of the evolving public health situation related to Ebola virus disease (EVD), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) advises UAE nationals against travel to the Republic of Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of South Sudan unless absolutely necessary.

As part of the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the wellbeing and safety of its citizens abroad, the Ministry underscores the importance of adhering to all travel advisories and guidance it issues, and urges UAE nationals currently present in these countries to exercise the utmost caution, follow health and safety instructions issued by the local authorities, register in the Twajudi service, and contact the Ministry in case of emergencies through the dedicated number for UAE nationals abroad: +97180024.