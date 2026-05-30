National MS Society unites communities across UAE for World MS Day

ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has launched a nationwide awareness campaign to mark World MS Day for the fourth consecutive year, aiming to promote understanding of multiple sclerosis (MS) and strengthen support for people living with the condition across the UAE.

The campaign spans healthcare facilities, workplaces and community spaces, combining educational resources, public activations and community-focused initiatives to encourage open dialogue about MS and the challenges associated with the condition.

Aligned with this year’s World MS Day theme, “My MS Diagnosis: Navigating MS Together,” the campaign focuses on the experiences surrounding an MS diagnosis and the importance of accessible information, practical guidance and strong support systems following diagnosis.

"World MS Day reminds us that living with MS is not a journey that should be experienced alone, but one shaped by the strength of communities, families, caregivers and the systems of support surrounding them," said Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the NMSS. "As we mark our fourth year commemorating World MS Day in the UAE alongside the global community, we are proud to continue building national awareness and strengthening collective understanding around the realities of living with MS."

She added that the campaign brings together healthcare institutions, community partners and the wider public to strengthen awareness, expand access to practical resources and foster a more inclusive and supportive future for people living with MS.

As part of the campaign, NMSS has launched a series of practical resources designed to support different stages of the MS journey and strengthen everyday support systems surrounding people living with the condition.

This includes a Talking About Your MS Diagnosis Guide, developed as a self-advocacy and empowerment resource to help individuals navigate conversations around diagnosis with family members, friends and colleagues.

A dedicated guide for Empowering Carers has also been created to provide practical information and guidance for those supporting people living with MS and other chronic conditions.

An HR Guide has also been developed to help HR teams and employers better understand MS and support employees living with the condition through more inclusive and accommodating workplace environments. Endorsed by The Butterfly, a leading organisation specialising in inclusion and accessibility solutions, the guide includes practical information around accessibility and workplace adjustments that can help employees living with MS and other People of Determination thrive professionally.

The resources form part of a wider awareness effort being rolled out spanning more than 30 healthcare facilities and partner networks in the UAE, aimed at improving visibility and accessibility of MS support resources within clinical settings, and strengthening understanding of the condition among wider communities.

NMSS will also host an online webinar on 5th June 2026 to explore practical wellbeing strategies and ongoing UAE-based research aimed at supporting people living with MS and their families.

Open to the public, the session will bring together experts from nutrition, mental health and research to discuss the realities of living with MS and the importance of strong, holistic support systems.

The initiative is also extending into community spaces through a café activation under the theme “Carry It Forward,” taking place across more than 30 participating locations in the UAE on 30th and 31st May. The activation aims to raise awareness around multiple sclerosis and encourage more open conversations and stronger community support for people living with the condition.