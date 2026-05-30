WHO delegation visits UAE field hospital in Rafah, praises medical support for Gaza

RAFAH, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has visited the UAE field hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, to review the humanitarian and medical services provided by the UAE in support of Gaza's healthcare sector amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The delegation included Luca Pigozzi, Acting Head of WHO's Sub-Office in Gaza; Roy Cosico, Technical Officer for Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) at WHO headquarters; and Heba Al Najjar, WHO Emergency Medical Teams Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The delegation was received by Ali Al Shehhi, Head of the UAE Mission in Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and Director of the UAE field hospital, who briefed the visitors on the medical and treatment services provided to patients and the wounded in Gaza, as well as the support and medical assistance delivered to hospitals across the Strip through the operation.

During the visit, the delegation toured the hospital’s departments and reviewed the treatment, surgical and specialised healthcare services available, in addition to the efforts of the UAE medical team to alleviate suffering and provide essential care to residents.

The WHO delegation commended the UAE's humanitarian and medical efforts in supporting the Palestinian healthcare sector and praised the field hospital's role in providing treatment to patients and casualties in Gaza.

Al Shehhi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting Gaza's healthcare sector and continuing humanitarian efforts to meet the needs of the Palestinian people.

Since their establishment, the UAE field hospital in Rafah and the Emirates Medical Centre for Primary Care in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, have provided medical care to nearly 97,000 patients from across the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian and medical support efforts.