Sharjah deepens global cultural engagement at Warsaw International Book Fair

WARSAW, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Book Authority, said that Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair marks a new milestone in the cultural project led by the emirate for decades.

He described the participation as a practical translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who placed culture at the heart of Sharjah’s development project and established books and knowledge as the foundation for building people and enhancing dialogue between civilisations.

Al Ameri said Sharjah’s growing international cultural presence reflects the UAE’s standing on the global cultural stage and showcases an Emirati model built on openness, knowledge exchange and sustained investment in culture and publishing.

He noted that international book fairs have become key platforms for promoting the UAE’s cultural achievements and building long-term partnerships with publishing, translation and cultural institutions worldwide.

Al Ameri also highlighted the role of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, in strengthening Sharjah’s international cultural presence. He said her efforts have contributed to advancing the Emirati publishing sector, expanding the reach of Emirati and Arab literature, and building partnerships with leading publishers and cultural institutions around the world.

He said the strong turnout at Sharjah’s pavilion, as the first Arab Guest of Honour at the 2026 Warsaw International Book Fair, underscored growing interest among Polish and European audiences in Emirati and Arab culture.

According to Al Ameri, the emirate’s cultural and professional programme created opportunities for dialogue and direct engagement with readers, publishers and intellectuals, transforming the participation into a dynamic cultural experience that left a visible impact on the fair.

He added that strong attendance at seminars, poetry readings, artistic performances and professional meetings demonstrated culture’s ability to build meaningful connections between peoples, while reaffirming the enduring role of books as a powerful tool of human communication.

Al Ameri said Sharjah’s programme presented Emirati and Arab culture to European audiences in a contemporary, open and authentic form.

He expressed confidence that the relationships and partnerships established during the fair would lead to future projects in publishing, translation and cultural exchange, creating a lasting impact beyond the event itself and strengthening ties between the UAE, Poland, the Arab world and Europe.