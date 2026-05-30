Sharjah’s theatre legacy highlighted at University of Warsaw cultural session

SHARJAH, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati academic and artist Dr Habeeb Ghuloom highlighted the contribution of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to the development of theatre in the UAE and the Arab world during a cultural session at the University of Warsaw.

The session, titled "The Pivotal Role of the Emirate of Sharjah in Theatre", was held as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026 and was attended by students, academics and researchers specialising in Oriental studies, languages, Arab culture and theatre.

Ghuloom discussed Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s journey as a playwright and his role in transforming Sharjah into a leading centre for theatre and culture in the Arab world. He also presented Polish translations of the Ruler of Sharjah’s theatrical works to the university’s Faculty of Oriental Studies, underscoring the growing international reach of his writings.

He said Sheikh Dr. Sultan’s engagement with theatre began as a playwright and practitioner rather than a patron, noting that he started writing plays in 1963 while still a student. According to Ghuloom, this marked an early milestone in the development of modern Emirati theatre and laid the foundation for a cultural vision that continues to shape Sharjah’s theatre movement.

Ghuloom said Sheikh Dr. Sultan’s contribution extends beyond institutional support, reflecting a long-term commitment to theatre as a tool for cultural and social development. He noted that Sharjah has built a comprehensive theatre ecosystem that includes nine specialised theatre festivals, intellectual forums, annual playwriting competitions, training programmes and publishing initiatives.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Arab Theatre Institute in Sharjah by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan, describing it as one of the Arab world’s leading theatre organisations. The institute organises a theatre festival that rotates among Arab capitals and oversees year-round programmes, competitions and awards for theatre practitioners.

Ghuloom said Sheikh Dr. Sultan’s support for theatre extends to artists themselves, citing initiatives such as a care home for veteran artists in Egypt and a support fund for theatre practitioners in need.

Addressing arts education, he described the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy as a continuation of the Ruler of Sharjah’s cultural vision. Since its establishment in 2019, the academy has expanded its programmes, while plans are underway to establish dedicated visual arts and film academies as part of a future university of the arts.

Ghuloom said Sharjah’s cultural achievements are the result of a long-term vision that places culture and theatre at the heart of development, helping establish the emirate as a leading centre for theatre and cultural production in the Arab world.

Meanwhile, the University of Warsaw hosted a poetry evening titled "The Voice of Emirati Poetry", featuring poets Saleha Ghabesh, Khulood Al Mualla, Kulthum Abdullah, and Abdulrahman Al Hemeiri. The event was attended by students of Oriental studies, academics, researchers and enthusiasts of the Arabic language and literature.