Sharjah Archaeology Authority showcases Emirati treasures at Warsaw Book Fair

SHARJAH, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) is participating in the fifth edition of the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, which runs until 31st May at the National Stadium in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

The authority's participation is part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme, showcasing the emirate’s archaeological heritage and scholarly contributions to the study of human history.

Sharjah’s participation as the fair’s first Arab Guest of Honour reflects its growing international cultural profile and highlights its efforts to promote knowledge and cultural exchange.

During a visit to the SAA pavilion, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), viewed a selection of archaeological artefacts and specialised publications documenting Sharjah’s cultural and civilisational history.

The authority’s exhibition features artefacts and research highlighting Sharjah’s role as a crossroads of civilisations and a historical centre of trade and cultural exchange. It also explores the emirate’s links to ancient trade routes, including the Silk Road, which connected East Asia, southern Arabia and the Mediterranean.

The Warsaw International Book Fair, meanwhile, offered a symbolic opportunity to showcase the cultural intersections with the historic Amber Road, which connected the Baltic region with Europe and the ancient world.

Archaeological discoveries at sites such as Mleiha and Dibba Al Hisn, among others, revealed extensive networks of trade and cultural exchange stretching from India, Mesopotamia, and the eastern Mediterranean to the Hellenistic and Roman worlds. This underscores Sharjah's historical significance as a bridge between civilisations and a vital centre for human exchange throughout the ages.

Dr Saeed Abdullah bin Yarouf Al Naqbi, Director of the SAA, said the fair provides an opportunity to showcase the emirate’s cultural heritage and the authority’s scientific and research achievements in archaeology.

He stated, "This participation is an extension of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority's mission to raise awareness of the importance of cultural and human heritage and to highlight the civilisational role of the Emirate of Sharjah as a leading centre of knowledge and culture. This international platform also provides us with an opportunity to connect with a new audience of researchers, enthusiasts, and cultural figures, and to showcase Sharjah's qualitative achievements in the field of archaeological research, the protection of heritage sites, and the documentation of human history."

Al Naqbi added that holding the event in Poland, whose history is linked to the ancient Amber Road, offers an opportunity to highlight historical parallels between trade and cultural exchange networks that connected Europe and Asia, and Sharjah’s historical role in linking peoples and civilisations.

During its participation, the authority is also displaying a range of specialised academic publications, including volumes of the "Sharjah Archaeology Yearbook" and reference works covering archaeology, Islamic architecture, numismatics, environmental studies and cultural heritage.