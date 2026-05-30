Rescuers pull four from flooded cave in Laos, two still missing

BANGKOK, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Rescuers pulled four people from a flooded cave in Laos on Saturday, Thai volunteer rescuers said, hours after another man was brought out late on Friday.

The five are among seven Lao ​nationals who had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province to prospect for gold, but were trapped for more than a week when rising water blocked their exit. Two others remain missing.

The ​five rescued people ⁠were found by rescuers on Wednesday, but had remained trapped. Rescue officials said they would continue searching for the two missing people.