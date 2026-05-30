Sharjah Arabic Language Academy highlights emirate’s efforts to promote Arabic in Warsaw

WARSAW, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arabic Language Academy (ALA) in Sharjah organised a cultural seminar titled "Sharjah’s Efforts in Supporting and Empowering the Arabic Language" as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the 2026 Warsaw International Book Fair.

The seminar brought together professors and researchers from the Universities of Warsaw and Krakow, as well as students of Arabic studies and people interested in Arabic language and culture in Poland.

The seminar was organised in collaboration with the University of Krakow and moderated by Dr Barbara Michalak, a specialist in Arabic studies.

Participants explored the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his continued efforts to serve the Arabic language and strengthen its presence regionally and internationally.

The discussion highlighted his role in establishing language academies and linguistic centres in several Arab and European countries, as well as supporting scientific and knowledge-based projects aimed at preserving and developing the Arabic language.

The seminar also examined Sharjah’s experience in establishing Houses of Poetry across a number of Arab countries and their role in supporting literary and poetic movements. Participants reviewed the emirate’s cultural achievements over recent decades, which have positioned Sharjah as a leading regional and international centre for culture, knowledge and books, as well as a hub for intellectual and creative initiatives.

Speakers highlighted the efforts of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers through its academic and training programmes, international projects and partnerships with universities and educational institutions worldwide. These initiatives help expand the reach of Arabic and strengthen its presence within global academic circles.

The seminar also featured contributions from Polish students studying Arabic, who shared their personal experiences learning the language and spoke about their academic experiences in Sharjah. The academy had previously hosted two groups of students from the University of Krakow. They also discussed the cultural and educational initiatives launched by Sharjah that encouraged their interest in Arabic studies and deepened their engagement with Arab culture.

The discussion addressed ongoing academic cooperation between Polish educational institutions and the ALA, particularly in the supervision of master’s students and researchers. It also highlighted efforts to provide academic references and publications documenting Sharjah’s cultural and linguistic initiatives, contributing to specialised research in Arabic language and literature.

The seminar concluded with an open discussion on Arabic language education in Europe. Participants praised Sharjah’s role in supporting Arabic and enhancing its global presence, describing the emirate’s cultural experience as a model for academic and cultural cooperation with new generations of students and researchers across Europe.